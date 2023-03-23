Despite the South Africans dominating the opening half, it was the visitors from central Africa who enjoyed a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.
South Africa U23 have mountain to climb in Congo after home draw in Afcon qualifier
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The South African under-23 side have a mountain to climb in qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).
This after the David Notoane-coached side played to a 1-1 draw with Congo Brazzaville at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Thursday.
Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike cancelled Love Bissila Mabiala’s opening stanza goal.
This means South Africa now have to visit hostile Congo and win the return leg on Monday. A goalless draw will see their journey end in the qualifiers.
Failing to make the tournament scheduled for Morocco in June will mean the South Africans are also out of the running for the Olympic Games in France next year.
Notoane selected a very good starting team that boasted players with Premier Soccer League (PSL) experience. Some are regulars for their clubs.
Notoane had the likes of Kaizer Chiefs’ Samkelo Zwane, the SuperSport United duo of Kegan Johannes and Maseko, Stellenbosch FC's Devin Titus, Jayden Adams and Olwethu Makhanya, AmaZulu FC's Ethan Brooks and Siyanda Msani from Richards Bay FC in the starting line-up. But securing the draw at home was a mission for them.
