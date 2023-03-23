‘They can be millionaires’: Mosimane urges South African players and coaches to try their luck abroad

Pitso Mosimane has challenged South African footballers and coaches to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves in different conditions outside the country.

Mosimane, who is coach of Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia and spent two highly successful years in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, said South African players and coaches need a mindset change to know how good they are.

“I don’t want to sound controversial, but when it comes to football in our country there is a lot that needs to change. Also players must get the education of what is happening outside and what is happening here at home,” he said during an event where he was announced as an ambassador for the Nedbank Cup.

Mosimane's statement is in direct conflict with the view of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who recently said it is too soon for on-form Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula to move abroad.