Bafana may take on Liberia at empty Orlando Stadium as tickets not selling

24 March 2023 - 15:20
Bafana Bafana may take on Liberia in front of an empty stand at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

With just more than five hours to the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia at Orlando Stadium, less than 11,000 tickets have been snapped up. 

Stadium management CEO Bertie Grobbelaar told TimesLIVE just after midday on Friday that 948 tickets had been sold while 6,300 complimentary and 457 hospitality tickets have been made available. 

Grobbelaar said they are hoping for sales to increase in the afternoon when people finish work. The match is scheduled to start at 6pm. 

“These are the figures around midday but we are expecting numbers to increase and we encourage people to go out and buy tickets to support the team,” said Grobbelaar. 

Bafana need two good results against the Liberians in back-to-back matches to secure a place at next year’s showpiece in the Ivory Coast and good home support will help them achieve this. 

Earlier this week, Bafana captain Ronwen Williams urged supporters to make their presence felt and create an intimidating atmosphere at the stadium. 

“I just want to take this opportunity to urge the fans to come out in numbers and get behind the boys. We need you now, more than ever, and obviously we are in this together. 

“So, if the fans can play their part, we will play our part on the field as well. They need to be that extra man that we have lacked over the last few years. Just to get the spirit going again for Bafana Bafana and our country. 

“There are so many negatives going around in our country, so please come out in numbers and get behind the boys and hopefully we can make you proud.” 

