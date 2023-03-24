Luke le Roux and Thapelo Morena were surprise inclusions in the Bafana Bafana starting line-up that will face Liberia in a 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifier against Liberia at Soweto's Orlando Stadium on Friday.
Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole was expected to play with Teboho Mokoena in the heart of midfield, but coach Hugo Broos preferred Le Roux, who plays for Varbergs Bois in Sweden. The 23-year-old Le Roux will earn his fifth cap for Bafana.
Though Morena is in great form at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he sometimes plays as an attacker, Nyiko Mobbie was expected to play at right-back as he has been Broos' favoured player in that position.
Bafana need to beat Liberia to have a chance to qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast. Both sides lost to Morocco last year in their opening qualifiers.
Bafana Bafana line-up against Liberia: Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams. Defenders: Thapelo Morena, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala and Aubrey Modiba. Midfielders: Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Strikers: Lyle Foster and Themba Zwane.
Broos drops Mobbie for Morena in Bafana line-up for 2023 Afcon qualifier against Liberia
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
