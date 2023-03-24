Soccer

'These can't be pro footballers' — fans slam Bafana Bafana warm-up

24 March 2023 - 11:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Bafana Bafana's training session ahead of their match with Liberia.
Image: Screenshot

A Bafana Bafana training session ahead of their match with Liberia has been met with mixed reactions, with fans expressing little faith about the team winning.

The men's national team had their final training session at FNB Stadium before moving over to Orlando Stadium to face Liberia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday evening.

A clip of the training session was shared on Bafana Bafana’s official Twitter page.

The video was viewed more than 1.8-million times and drew massive reaction.

Some fans pointed out how the players were “struggling” with a basic passing drill.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos warned of a tricky mission ahead, with the Liberia Football Association (LFA) apparently dangling a financial carrot for its team to reach the tournament.

According to Broos, the LFA has been hard at work over the past few months putting together a comprehensive plan to clinch a spot at the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast in January and February.

He said the West Africans have managed to convince their overseas-based players to be part of the squad that will face Bafana at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (6pm) and Monrovia next week Tuesday, and also promised huge bonuses if the Lone Stars book their place at the Afcon.

“Two tough games are waiting for us. The efforts Liberia have put in the last months show they are ambitious,” Broos said in a press conference.

“They have prepared the stadium [Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia] to conform with the Fifa rules because last year they played their home game [a 2-0 defeat against Morocco] in Morocco. Now we have to go to Monrovia.

“Their foreign players want to play for the national team again and that was not the case before. And the rumour I heard is that the bonus they will get to qualify is enormous.

“That means we will have a team against us that will be motivated and it’s up to us to not underestimate them. I think it will be the biggest mistake that we can make to underestimate them.”

