Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6bn bid for Manchester United — Sky News
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around £5bn (R111bn), Sky News reported on Saturday.
Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, launched the bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.
Manchester United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday saying he was willing to pay a premium for the English soccer club.
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan and founder of chemicals producer INEOS, put in a bid for the club in February.
