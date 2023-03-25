Soccer

Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6bn bid for Manchester United — Sky News​

25 March 2023 - 14:26 By Reuters
A general view of banners and signs displayed by Manchester United fans inside the stadium before the FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around £5bn (R111bn), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, launched the bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday saying he was willing to pay a premium for the English soccer club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan and founder of chemicals producer INEOS, put in a bid for the club in February.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-time English champions in November, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2bn including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources said previously.

United's Premier League rivals Liverpool have also said they would explore the option of bringing in investors, while Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi was set to launch a $3.75bn (R68bn) bid for Tottenham Hotspur, sources told Reuters in February.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

