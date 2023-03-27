Saka can do no wrong as he lights up England again

Bukayo Saka is one of the first names on England manager Gareth Southgate's team sheet and his weekly performances for Arsenal are driving them towards the Premier League title so it's no wonder the 21-year-old cannot stop smiling.

The winger created England's opener for Harry Kane in the comfortable 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying Group C at Wembley on Sunday, then scored an absolute beauty himself to seal the man-of-the-match award.

His curled effort was his eighth goal for his country and in his last 16 national appearances has been involved in 10 goals. Saka has 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League too and presently appears to be able to do nothing wrong.

“Football is fun and it's always fun. I just hope the happiness can continue to the end of the season,” Saka, who has rebounded magnificently from missing a decisive penalty in the shoot-out in the Euro 2020 final, after which he was subjected to racist abuse, said on Sunday.