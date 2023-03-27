'They’re bitter he doesn’t miss them' — Fans weigh in on claims current Al Ahly coach is 'better' than Pitso

South African football fans have weighed in on Al Ahly treasurer Khaled Mortagy's claim the club's current coach Marcel Koller is “much better than” Pitso Mosimane.
Mosimane was in charge of the Egyptian giants for just under two years and left the club in June last year. His time in the land of the pharaohs was turbulent, with critics within and outside the club taking aim at him.
And it seems Mosimane is still top of mind for many working at the club, with Mortagy comparing Koller with his predecessor.
“As a fan, I see that Al Ahly has a very good team, and it has the best coach that came to Egypt since Manuel Jose, and his technical staff is exceptional. Pitso Mosimane was different, but Koller is much better than him.”
Mortagy said Mosimane had won titles with the club but performances had dropped near the end of his tenure.
“There were no adequate training sessions with the South African coach. I don’t want to talk more about Mosimane’s negatives. He won us many trophies and we should respect him for that. He is one of the best coaches.”
During his time at the club, Mosimane won two Caf Champions League trophies, two CAF Super Cups, one Egyptian Cup and two bronze medals at the Fifa Club World Cup. He also got a league winner's medal shortly after joining the team in 2020, but the title had already been wrapped up by his predecessor Rene Weiler.
Al Ahly are currently leading the league in Egypt and are in the final of the Egypt Cup, but are on the verge of dropping out of the Caf Champions League at the group stage.
Al Ahly fans have previously apologised to Mosimane for criticising him.
Responding to the apology, Mosimane said fans should not regret his departure from the team.
“Al Ahly did not fire me or push me to go. I have big respect for president [Mahmoud El-]Khatib and the entire board including all the supporters of Al Ahly. I will always cherish all our trophy celebrations,” he said.
Local fans were shocked at Mortagy's comments and took to social media to claim there was an agenda against Mosimane at the club.
