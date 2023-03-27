Soccer

What about Pitso Mosimane? — Fans have the perfect person to take over at Tottenham

27 March 2023 - 12:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Fans want Pitso Mosimane to take over at Spurs.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

While the South African Tourism Board is set to pull the plug on a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur, fans think Spurs should still have a South African connection.

Tottenham announced on Sunday it had parted ways with coach Antonio Conte. It said the parting was by mutual agreement.

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” it said.

Chair Daniel Levy said the club still have much to play for and called for unity.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Cristian Stellini will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season, but South African fans think a familiar name should be top of the list for Conte's replacement in the summer.

Responding to questions on who should take over at Spurs, social media users suggested former Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane is currently coaching Al-Ahli Saudi in Saudi Arabia. He has previously spoken about coaching at the top level.

“A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team that I think deserves to win an African Cup of Nations,” he said of his coaching options last year, ahead of joining Al-Ahli Saudi.

