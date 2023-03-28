Soccer

Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia

28 March 2023 - 20:09 By SPORTS REPORTER
Bafana Bafana's Zakhele Lepasa during the international friendly match against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on November 17 2022.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have reached the next Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic style and the hard way, but with plenty of heroics in the end with a toughed out 2-1 win against Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday.

When the South Africans bottled a 2-0 lead and allowed 150th-ranked Liberia to fight back to 2-2 in the first Group K match at Orlando Stadium on Thursday few gave Hugo Broos' men a prayer of attaining the win that result left them needing in the away game.

But the 70-year-old Belgian schemer made some adventurous changes to his line-up, Bafana were far more composed in the second leg and goals from Zakhele Lepasa (19th minute) and Mihlali Mayambela (53rd) cancelled out William Jebor's strike for Liberia. 

