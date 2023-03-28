Soccer

France down Ireland, Netherlands labour to win over Gibraltar

28 March 2023 - 08:01 By Reuters
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates scoring their first goal with Kylian Mbappe in the Euro 2024 qualifieragainst Republic of Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on March 27 2023.
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates scoring their first goal with Kylian Mbappe in the Euro 2024 qualifieragainst Republic of Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on March 27 2023.
Image: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

France defender Benjamin Pavard made a spectacular comeback to the team as his superb second-half strike saw them beat Ireland 1-0 away in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B on Monday.

Pavard, cast aside at last year's World Cup after a woeful opening game, struck from 18 metres to put France on six points from two games after Friday's 4-0 drubbing of the Netherlands.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who took over as No 1 after Hugo Lloris's international retirement, denied the hosts an equaliser with a stunning save in the last minute, three days after stopping a penalty at Stade de France.

France lead the group ahead of second-placed Greece, who have three points having only played once, with the Dutch third on goal difference after beating Gibraltar 3-0 at home. Ireland are in fourth place after one game.

“It’s never easy against such an aggressive team. We were ahead but then they threatened on set pieces. We were solid, it’s a good two games even if today’s was not as good as Friday’s,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

“But it as a different opponent. Anyway, six points is ideal. Congratulations to the squad.”

Deschamps made three changes to the team who started against the Netherlands, with Eduardo Camavinga in midfield instead of Aurelien Tchouameni while Olivier Giroud was fielded as a lone striker with Randal Kolo Muani sliding to the right flank and pushing Kingsley Coman to the bench.

In defence, Pavard, who did not play at the World Cup after a terrible match against Australia, was back as right-back in place of Jules Kounde and he made his presence count.

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake scored twice and Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as the hosts laboured to their home win over 10-man Gibraltar.

Depay put the hosts ahead at half time and Ake's double came after the break in another unconvincing Dutch performance, this time against one of Europe’s smallest football nations.

The Dutch had 48 efforts on goal but only 11 on target, showing little of the sharpness coach Ronald Koeman had been looking for in a reaction to their 4-0 loss in Paris on Friday.

“We were sloppy in possession. It was a very difficult evening,” said Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk.

“We'd hoped to try to destroy them but scored three goals when we actually should have scored a lot more. That is something we have to improve for the next period.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Saka can do no wrong as he lights up England again

Bukayo Saka is one of the first names on England manager Gareth Southgate's team sheet and his weekly performances for Arsenal are driving them ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Kane on target again as England ease past Ukraine

Harry Kane underlined his status as England's greatest international goalscorer and Bukayo Saka dazzled again in a comfortable 2-0 win over Ukraine ...
Sport
1 day ago

Debutant Joselu’s late double helps Spain beat Norway in Euro qualifier

Spain's late substitute Joselu struck two quick-fire goals on his debut to seal a 3-0 win over Norway in their first Euro 2024 Group A qualifier on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dutch look for reaction in next Euro qualifier after Paris humiliation

Tiny Gibraltar could be in for a backlash when they travel to Rotterdam on Monday to face the Netherlands, who were humiliated in France on Friday at ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘We thank him for his contribution’: Spurs end unhappy relationship with Conte

Antonio Conte's increasingly fractious relationship with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end with the Premier League club announcing they had parted ...
Sport
23 hours ago

What about Pitso Mosimane? — Fans have the perfect person to take over at Tottenham

Should Tottenham hire Pitso Mosimane?
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. After 438, now 259! Proteas smash world record T20I run chase Cricket
  2. 'They’re bitter he doesn’t miss them' — Fans weigh in on claims current Al Ahly ... Soccer
  3. Caster Semenya gets short end as World Athletics wields stick again Sport
  4. Rabada and Bavuma leading the mood swing in SA cricket Sport
  5. What about Pitso Mosimane? — Fans have the perfect person to take over at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful