France down Ireland, Netherlands labour to win over Gibraltar

“It’s never easy against such an aggressive team. We were ahead but then they threatened on set pieces. We were solid, it’s a good two games even if today’s was not as good as Friday’s,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

“But it as a different opponent. Anyway, six points is ideal. Congratulations to the squad.”

Deschamps made three changes to the team who started against the Netherlands, with Eduardo Camavinga in midfield instead of Aurelien Tchouameni while Olivier Giroud was fielded as a lone striker with Randal Kolo Muani sliding to the right flank and pushing Kingsley Coman to the bench.

In defence, Pavard, who did not play at the World Cup after a terrible match against Australia, was back as right-back in place of Jules Kounde and he made his presence count.

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake scored twice and Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as the hosts laboured to their home win over 10-man Gibraltar.

Depay put the hosts ahead at half time and Ake's double came after the break in another unconvincing Dutch performance, this time against one of Europe’s smallest football nations.

The Dutch had 48 efforts on goal but only 11 on target, showing little of the sharpness coach Ronald Koeman had been looking for in a reaction to their 4-0 loss in Paris on Friday.

“We were sloppy in possession. It was a very difficult evening,” said Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk.

“We'd hoped to try to destroy them but scored three goals when we actually should have scored a lot more. That is something we have to improve for the next period.”

