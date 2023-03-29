Soccer

AmaZulu had no intention of getting rid of Majoro: Romain Folz

29 March 2023 - 15:45 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
AmaZulu FC striker Lehlohonolo Majoro during a media open day at Kings Park in Durban on January 11 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu have seemingly made a U-turn on a decision to terminate veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro's contract, but Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan Buchanan have been let go. 

There has been confusion about Majoro’s situation at Usuthu after president Sandile Zungu was quoted in media as saying the former Bafana Bafana striker was among three players, including Mphahlele and Buchanan, who had had their contracts terminated because they don’t feature in the side's future plans.

Later, Zungu was quoted by IOL as saying AmaZulu “don’t want him [Majoro] to leave on a bad note after serving the club with such distinction”. 

Speaking at a press conference in Durban on Wednesday ahead of their DStv Premiership game against stragglers Swallows FC at the weekend, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz said the underperforming club had no intention of letting Majoro go.  

