‘We don’t approve’: Broos on conduct of controversial Bafana team manager Tseka

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they don’t approve the conduct of controversial team manager Vincent Tseka who was red-carded during the 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win over Liberia.

Goals in either half from Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Tuesday secured Bafana’s safe passage to the tournament.

Tseka was shown red by Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea shortly before the halftime break for remonstrating with match officials on the touchline where he was captured by television cameras using the ‘F’ word heatedly and repeatedly.