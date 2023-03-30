Soccer

Broos hatching a plan for how Bafana can reach Afcon knockout stage

30 March 2023 - 09:14
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is interviewed by the media as the team arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on March 29 2023 from their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Liberia.
Image: Safa/Twitter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his target at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast is progressing to the knockout stages. 

Bafana managed a 2-1 win, secured through goals from Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mmayambela, over Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday to secure safe passage to the tournament. 

Speaking at the team’s arrival at OR Tambo Airport on Wednesday night, the 70-year-old Belgian said the team has what it takes to go past the group stages. 

“The target for Afcon is at least passing the group stages,” he said. 

“We have to go through the group stages and then from there it is a bit of a lottery. In the knockout stages you can have an opponent you can beat but you can also have an opponent like Senegal, which is difficult — but the goal is to go through the group stages.” 

Bafana have one remaining Group K qualifier against Morocco in June and Broos said they will use that game and other friendly matches still to be confirmed as part of their preparations for the tournament.

“We have to play the last match against Morocco but it will be more preparation for Afcon. We will try to win it because they are a good team. It will also be a good test for us, so we will take this game very seriously and try to get a good result in June. 

“The plan is in [my] head now and I have to put it on paper. For sure we will play games in September, October and November.

“We will try to do a camp and some tests with the players so that we have a good idea about their physical conditioning to prepare for Afcon next year. 

“I said it already last September that we have a group and I would like to go on with this group. We will look at other players and if there are better players we will take them but we have a good base now. 

“I believe in this team that we have at the moment and we have to progress in the future, that’s for sure.” 

Broos was asked about the reception the team received at the airport, where a handful of noisy fans expressed their delight at Bafana's qualification. 

“I didn’t expect this; it is fantastic to see people singing and happy,” he said. “The most important thing is done now and that was qualification for Afcon.” 

The Nations Cup finals are in January and February.

