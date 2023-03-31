“There are a number of upcoming events Safa will participate [in] internationally, including hosting and bidding, which is part of the economy of sport. We will share that later, what government support we will give to some of those events, including the Women’s World Cup that is coming in 2027.”
Jordaan said they will have further discussions with Kodwa.
“The dates have been outlined in the bid document, we will have further discussions with the minister. In preparation for the bid workshop for all the bidders in Australia and New Zealand, we will get the final requirements.
“For now we are at the point where we must express interest, which we have expressed.”
Kodwa also congratulated Bafana Bafana for booking a place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast next year.
Minister of sport Kodwa reiterates government support for 2027 Women’s World Cup
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Minister of sport Zizi Kodwa has reiterated government’s support for South Africa to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
In October last year, the South African Football Association (Safa) expressed interest to host the increasingly popular tournament and were told by government to follow the necessary bidding and hosting criteria.
After meeting Safa president Danny Jordaan, Kodwa said: “This was an introductory meeting, not so much about what are the challenges, but to indicate we must work together and share each other’s commitment to build football in this country for the sake of the economy of football.
“There are a number of upcoming events Safa will participate [in] internationally, including hosting and bidding, which is part of the economy of sport. We will share that later, what government support we will give to some of those events, including the Women’s World Cup that is coming in 2027.”
Jordaan said they will have further discussions with Kodwa.
“The dates have been outlined in the bid document, we will have further discussions with the minister. In preparation for the bid workshop for all the bidders in Australia and New Zealand, we will get the final requirements.
“For now we are at the point where we must express interest, which we have expressed.”
Kodwa also congratulated Bafana Bafana for booking a place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast next year.
“ I want to express our happiness about the outcome of Afcon, the outcomes and results show there is a plan to build the team. The meeting was part of an engagement and consultation with a number of stakeholders,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Notoane cites poor support from Safa and PSL as he resigns as SA U-23 coach
SAZI HADEBE | We may be celebrating now, but I fear what the future may hold
Broos has a Bafana team emerging, but such a qualification is far from an arrival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos