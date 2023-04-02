Man City condemn damage caused to Liverpool’s team bus

Ben White made it 2-0 just after the break and Jesus then grabbed his second of the day from a Leandro Trossard assist.

Rasmus Kristensen's deflected shot gave Leeds a 76th-minute lifeline but Granit Xhaka's header secured another three points in Arsenal's quest for a first title since 2004.

Arsenal's seventh successive league win moved them to 72 points from 29 games with City, who still have to play the London club at home, on 64 having played one game less.

“What we can control is what we can do. After the international break there was a few tricky situations to manage but everybody wanted to be involved,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Roy Hodgson's latest return from retirement sparked some life into Crystal Palace as they claimed their first win in 2023 by beating Leicester 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

The 75-year-old Hodgson has returned to take charge after a 12-match winless run cost Patrick Vieira his job.

Pressure is intensifying on Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers as his side lost for the fifth time in six league games.

Bournemouth climbed out of the bottom three as Marcus Tavernier and Dominic Solanke were both on target in a 2-1 victory over Fulham who had led through Andreas Pereira.

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 1-1 at the City Ground as both clubs stayed far too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

