Man United hold players-only meeting after ‘unacceptable’ loss

Frustrated Manchester United players held a meeting without manager Erik ten Hag after they were humbled in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday, said defender Luke Shaw, who gave a brutally honest assessment of his team.

“I'm not going to go too much into that, but the players had a bit of a chat in the changing room after with no staff around,” the 27-year-old said.

“Because it's down to us players on the pitch, and it was nowhere near good enough. We had to speak out in front of each other.”

Newcastle leapfrogged Man United into third in the Premier League standings and exacted a measure of revenge over their visitors after a 2-0 loss to them in the League Cup final in February.