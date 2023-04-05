Safa TD Steenbok reveals why Bafana boss Broos hasn't met PSL coaches
South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok has revealed another stumbling block that has prevented Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos from having his meeting with Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches.
Broos has been trying to have a sit-down with all the PSL coaches since he took the reins almost two years ago. The meeting will seek to improve his relationship with club mentors, explain his vision for the national team and improve coordination of their plans.
The experienced Belgian tactician has not been successful in his quest and has often not hidden his frustrations about that, saying last year he had given up on it.
But Steenbok has told TimesLIVE they have not thrown in the towel yet and hopes the meeting will take place at the end of the current PSL season.
Steenbok said the problem has been that the coach wants to meet all the coaches in one place rather than having one-on-ones with them.
“We’ve had an endless discussion with the coach. The coach wants to meet the PSL coaches in one place and hopefully at the end of the season,” Steenbok said.
“And I must respect that [he doesn't want to meet coaches one by one], he doesn’t want to go [to each club].
“My idea was that it would have been good to go to different provinces and meet them in their own environment. But given his schedule and the time, he wants to meet them in one place.
“We will try to have this [meeting] at the end of the season. We will send the letter again, because you must remember the meeting is for him and I’m just a mediator.”
Broos in September last year blamed the PSL for failing to pass his letter requesting a meeting to coaches. In March 2022 he blamed the the league for blocking the meeting.
“Everybody knows that story here and it is not my fault that I can’t see the coaches. I will try again now for the last time in November, and if I can’t succeed in having this meeting with the coaches then it is finished,” Broos said in September.
“I will not even organise one [after that]. It is finished because I am not a fool.”
