Sundowns drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Champions League quarterfinal
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad for the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Champions League.
The Brazilians will know CR Belouizdad well as the Algerians stunned them 2-0 in Pretoria during the group stages in 2021 — but that defeat did not come at a cost for Sundowns as they had already qualified for the knockout stages.
Sundowns, who have just won their sixth and record-extending successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, go to the quarterfinal with confidence sky high after an impressive group stage in which they won four and drew two.
CR Belouizdad will also not be short of confidence as they finished second in a group that was won by vastly experienced Tunisian giants Esperance by one point.
Mailula should not have been called up to Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
