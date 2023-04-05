Soccer

Sundowns drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Champions League quarterfinal

05 April 2023 - 22:32
Sundowns are drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Champions League quarterfinal.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad for the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Champions League. 

The Brazilians will know CR Belouizdad well as the Algerians stunned them 2-0 in Pretoria during the group stages in 2021 — but that defeat did not come at a cost for Sundowns as they had already qualified for the knockout stages. 

Sundowns, who have just won their sixth and record-extending successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, go to the quarterfinal with confidence sky high after an impressive group stage in which they won four and drew two. 

CR Belouizdad will also not be short of confidence as they finished second in a group that was won by vastly experienced Tunisian giants Esperance by one point. 

Mailula should not have been called up to Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena

It points to lack of communication that coaches are disagreeing on how players should be utilised by South Africa's national teams.
Sport
11 hours ago

If they get to the semifinal, Sundowns will play the winner of the match between Simba and defending champions Wydad. 

In the Confederation Cup draw, Marumo Gallants were drawn against Egyptian side Pyramids. 

Gallants are in a middle of a storm with two employees, Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo, still stuck in Libya. 

Media officer Matsena and physiotherapist Dhlomo have been effectively held hostage in the North African country for two weeks after the team's Confederation Cup game against Al Akhdar. 

Matsena and Dhlomo were held after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to Libyan businessman Ali Elzargha, who helped the club with their travelling arrangements. 

Caf Champions League, quarterfinal draw: Simba (Tanzania) v Wydad (Morocco), Al Ahly (Egypt) v Raja (Morocco), Belouizdad (Algeria) v Sundowns (South Africa), JS Kabylie (Alegeria) v Esperance (Tunisia) 

Caf Confederation Cup, quarterfinal: Pyramids (Egypt) v Gallants (SA), US Monastir (Tun) v ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), USM Alger (Algeria) v ASFAR (Morocco), Rivers United (Nigeria) v Young Africans (Tanzania) 

TimesLIVE

I laugh when people say I failed at Pirates: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Trailblazing Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he laughs at people who say his stints in charge of Orlando Pirates and Chippa United were ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Sundowns can still smash 18-team PSL record, and in their form they should

Mamelodi Sundowns wrapping up the DStv Premiership title leaves the Caf Champions league and Nedbank Cup to play for and — also domestically — ...
Sport
1 day ago

SAZI HADEBE | It's time sleeping giants Chiefs and Pirates came to the party

Only when we have a strong PSL, with top teams giving Sundowns proper competition, will Bafana become more competitive
Sport
1 hour ago
