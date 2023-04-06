‘CR Belouizdad a very good side,’ Sundowns coach Mokwena cautions

“They have good players. They play something similar to a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 with a strong and powerful Nigerian striker upfront, Anayo Iwuala, and their top goalscorer with five goals, Mohamed Bakir.”
Mokwena said Sundowns have to plan meticulously for the trip to Algeria.
“They are an interesting side with good tactical formations and structures and we know going to Algeria is going to be difficult, particularly with the travelling and trying to map our way between domestic fixtures.
“We have the Nedbank Cup [quarterfinal against Stellenbosch FC in the Cape on April 15] just before we have to travel to Algeria, there is a lot of work for our management team and advance travelling party to do.
“But they have a lot of experience and we trust them to assist us with the preparations.”
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is expecting a bruising battle from “interesting” Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
The Brazilians were on Thursday night drawn with Belouizdad for the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Champions League. Downs first leg in Algeria is set for the weekend of April 21 to 22, with the return leg at Loftus on April 28 to 29.
Sundowns will know CR Belouizdad well as the Algerians stunned them 2-0 in Pretoria during the group stages in 2021 — but that defeat did not come at a cost for Sundowns as they had already qualified for the knockout stages.
Mokwena admitted it will be a difficult away match for Sundowns against a team that is top of its domestic Ligue 1 and finished second behind Esperance de Tunis in the Champions League group stage.
“It is a draw we accept with a lot of humility but also with a clear understanding that it is going to be very difficult,” Mokwena said.
“CR Belouizdad are a very good side, though they finished second in their group with 10 points. They have a good campaign, in the Champions League and their domestic league where they are on top of the log though they have played only 17 games.
“The gap between number one and number two is maybe a bit of story that is similar to ours [Sundowns in the PSL] — a big gap of about 13 points.
