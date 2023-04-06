5 – Durban team Lamontville Golden Arrows have the second-highest number of penalties with five. Skipper Nduduzo Sibiya took four of those and missed two.
4 – Stellenbosch FC are third with four and they managed to score just half of them.
3 – There have been four teams that have been awarded the three penalties this season. They are Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and TS Galaxy.
2 – Despite being easily the most attacking and dominant side in the PSL, newly crowned champions (for the sixth successive time) Mamelodi Sundowns have been awarded only two penalties in the league this season and Peter Shalulile scored both of them.
Sekhukhune United, Swallows FC, Richards Bay FC and Marumo Gallants are the other teams that have had two so far.
1 – Royal AM, Chippa United and AmaZulu FC have all had one penalty awarded to them.
0 – Cape Town City are the only team that is yet to be awarded a penalty this season.
The stats: Chiefs’ Bimenyimana has more penalties than Pirates
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Some opposition coaches have complained that Kaizer Chiefs have benefitted from refereeing decisions in their fight for second place in the DStv Premiership, prompting an angry response from Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane, but what do the statistics say?
Stellenbosch FC's Steve Barker was the latest coach to voice his opinions about Chiefs after his team conceded their fourth penalty and second red card in two league matches, losing 2-1 against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Asked about the complaints, Zwane on Wednesday — ahead of fourth-placed Chiefs' clash against last-placed Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm) — questioned whether such criticisms of his team were due to the colour of his skin.
Kaizer Chiefs star ‘Mshini’ Ngcobo ruled out for rest of the season
TimesLIVE has researched the numbers on how many penalties Chiefs have received this season compared to the 15 other Premiership teams:
10 – Chiefs have been awarded 10 penalties in their 24 league matches. That is almost a penalty every two games, and double the amount of the next team.
Burundian striker Caleb Bimenyimana took five of those penalties, scored four and missed one. He made Premier Soccer League history when he scored a hat trick of penalties against Stellenbosch when Chiefs won 3-1 in the Cape in October. Out of their 10 penalties, Amakhosi have converted seven.
Additional to the penalties, another reason opposition coaches have grumbled that decisions have good disproportionately Chiefs' way is that seven opposition players have been shown red cards in matches against Amakhosi.
