“You ask me more about Mabena and you should be asking me about 'Mshishi' [Zwane], you should be asking me about Peter Shalulile and his level of consistency for the past four to five years at Highlands Park and Sundowns.
“He [Shalulile] is on 98 goals and why are we not talking about Peter but talking about Mabena. We should not be speaking about Mabena because he has not done enough to be part of this press conference.
“Focus on the people who for many years have reached a good level of performance, otherwise we kill these talents. We kill these talents by overhyping them and all of a sudden they think they have arrived.
“It is the curse of the rising star. It sounds cliched, but it's true, and I am saying easy does it.”
Sundowns wrapped up the 2022-2023 league title without kicking a ball this past weekend when SuperSport United were held to a draw by Chippa United.
The Brazilians meet Swallows FC next at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘We kill these talents by overhyping them’: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
As he continues to blood younger players, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has cautioned against “overhyping” them too early.
Mokwena handed a second appearance to 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena in Sundowns' 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Cape Town City on Tuesday, but the coach asked for the noise levels to be lowered around the promising teenager.
“We have to be careful, not too much noise, and I said this about Cassius [Mailula]. I had to manage Cassius when he came back from Bafana Bafana because these youngsters need a bit of protection,” Mokwena said.
There needs to be a discussion on why South African players are reaching professional level at a later age.
“We are not a country known to produce world-class talent at a young age and there must be a reason for that [those players coming through late]. It should not be that we don’t have the talent.
“There must be a reason our players only reach a good level of performance a bit later. Football nations produce 16 and 17-year-olds who are ready to perform at this level.
“Why don’t we do that? That should be our question. Sometimes we see [a young player playing] one good game and suddenly we overhype them. How many years had Themba Zwane being doing this [before maturing]?
“You ask me more about Mabena and you should be asking me about 'Mshishi' [Zwane], you should be asking me about Peter Shalulile and his level of consistency for the past four to five years at Highlands Park and Sundowns.
“He [Shalulile] is on 98 goals and why are we not talking about Peter but talking about Mabena. We should not be speaking about Mabena because he has not done enough to be part of this press conference.
“Focus on the people who for many years have reached a good level of performance, otherwise we kill these talents. We kill these talents by overhyping them and all of a sudden they think they have arrived.
“It is the curse of the rising star. It sounds cliched, but it's true, and I am saying easy does it.”
Sundowns wrapped up the 2022-2023 league title without kicking a ball this past weekend when SuperSport United were held to a draw by Chippa United.
The Brazilians meet Swallows FC next at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mailula should not have been called up to Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Sundowns drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Champions League quarterfinal
Is it the colour of my skin?: Chiefs coach Zwane on questions about penalties
I laugh when people say I failed at Pirates: Sundowns coach Mokwena
SAZI HADEBE | It’s time sleeping giants Chiefs and Pirates came to the party
Ten-man Cape Town City rain on champions Sundowns’ parade
Sundowns can still smash 18-team PSL record, and in their form they should
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos