“We'll discuss at the end of the season with individuals that we think we can move on with going forward with this project because that's very, very key. That won't be defined by their injuries right now but it will be about what they can give the team going forward.”
Five of these players have limited appearances in the team this season, with Mathoho, a regular central defender in yesteryears, only playing one minute this season before being plagued by injuries.
Veteran Chiefs goalkeeper Khune, 35, has been between the poles nine times in 24 league matches played by his club this season, conceding ten goals, while Zimbabwean attacker Billiat, played his last of nine matches in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in October last year.
Mashiane, a Chiefs product from the club's junior ranks, has struggled for game time with Zwane not sure whether to deploy him as a winger or at left back. He's only featured in six league games mainly as a substitute.
Chiefs to decide on out-of-contract players in June: Zwane
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Soon to be out-of-contract Kaizer Chiefs players Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat, Sifiso Hlanti, Eric Motoho, Happy Mashiane and Phathutshedzo Nange will know their fate at the end of the 2022-2023 season in June, coach Arthur Zwane said this week.
Except for Hlanti, most of these players have not been part of the Chiefs team recently with injuries and form hampering their appearances for the Glamour Boys.
Speaking ahead of their meeting against Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, Zwane said the club is yet to discuss the future of these players as their main priority for now was to ensure the club finishes second in the DStv Premiership.
“As a club we have a plan and that plan is to take into consideration all these players. We know they've been contributing but unfortunately injuries are injuries. Also being injured doesn't mean they're no longer part of the team.
Hlanti probably deserves a new contract as he's played 18 league matches, including the last eight in which Chiefs have won five, drew one and lost two.
Nange, 31, signed with a great deal of promise from Stellenbosch FC in July 2021, looks to be on his way out of Naturena having played just 142 minutes this season in five matches that Zwane has picked him.
Injuries have also hampered Nange's progress at Chiefs and his last league match was in Amakhosi's 3-2 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane in February.
