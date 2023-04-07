Burnley secured automatic promotion to the Premier League with seven games to spare after Friday's 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough ensured Vincent Kompany's side will finish in the second-tier Championship's top two.
Burnley will return to the Premier League after one season, having been relegated on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished third-bottom.
Lyle Foster's Burnley secure Premier League promotion with win at Boro
Image: Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images
