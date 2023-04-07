Soccer

Lyle Foster's Burnley secure Premier League promotion with win at Boro

07 April 2023 - 23:27 By Reuters
Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster has been promoted with Burnley to the Premier League after Friday night's win over Middlesbrough.
Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster has been promoted with Burnley to the Premier League after Friday night's win over Middlesbrough.
Image: Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images

Burnley secured automatic promotion to the Premier League with seven games to spare after Friday's 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough ensured Vincent Kompany's side will finish in the second-tier Championship's top two.

Burnley will return to the Premier League after one season, having been relegated on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished third-bottom. 

MORE:

The stats: Chiefs’ Bimenyimana has more penalties than Pirates

Some opposition coaches have complained that Kaizer Chiefs have benefitted from refereeing decisions in their fight for second place in the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | Safa official Maforvane attempts to explain Gallants’ Libyan mess

South African Football Association (Safa) football manager Mzwandile Maforvane says the governing body is engaging the government and a hotel owner ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos has a Bafana team emerging, but such a qualification is far from an arrival

Lessons from reaching for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) the hard way: Bafana Bafana reinforced they have a bit of a team forming under Hugo ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Boks ‘seen as aggressive’: ref legend Nigel to smooth ouens’ rough edges Sport
  2. Is it the colour of my skin?: Chiefs coach Zwane on questions about penalties Soccer
  3. ‘If people learn from mistakes they deserve another chance’: Hamza joins Lions Cricket
  4. Chiefs to decide on out-of-contract players in June: Zwane Soccer
  5. Two Gallants employees stuck in Libya ‘don’t know when we will return home’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy