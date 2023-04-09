“But having said that, we keep beating ourselves. We keep dropping points and letting ourselves down. For me this is one game where we could have got maximum points.”
Despite the setback, Zwane remained positive of catching Pirates and SuperSport.
“There's five more games to play and anything can happen. There are a lot of teams fighting relegation and those who want to be in the top eight and there are no easy games for anyone.
“We could have grabbed maximum points on this one and it's one of those. We just have to go back and prepare ourselves for the next one, which is going to be after the cup [Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Royal AM in Durban on Sunday] game.
“We won't give up now. This is football and sometimes you find yourself in this situation. We always put ourselves in this situation where we could have made it much better for ourselves.
“It's all up to us and we still have to play SuperSport. It will test our character from now .”
Chiefs meet SuperSport away in their second-last game on May 13. They also meet sixth-placed Sekhukhune United (away on April 13), 14th-positioned Chippa United (away, April 27), Swallows FC (home, May 2) and Cape Town City (home, May 20) in their remaining matches.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘We keep beating ourselves’: Zwane after Chiefs’ costly draw against Gallants
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes his side is still in the race to finish second in the DStv Premiership despite spurning a glorious chance for a fifth successive league victory against last-placed Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Zwane and the Amakhosi fans who watched the 1-1 draw were left frustrated as they saw their side missing chance after chance soon after they'd taken an early lead through Ashley du Preez (sixth minute).
A mix-up between goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove allowed Marumo striker Ranga Chivaviro to find an equaliser from an acute angle in the 36th minute.
“I think the game became too easy for us when the we got the first goal,” Zwane said after seeing his side drop two points to remain in fourth place behind Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants, match in five minutes.
Second-placed Bucs beat Chippa United away on Saturday night and third-placed SuperSport won against TS Galaxy (both 2-0) to take those two teams to 43 points, with Chiefs on 41.
“After scoring we created three scoring chances but we did not take them again. Then we became sloppy at the back in terms of the build-up play.
“I was telling them we needed to move the ball a lot quicker because the more we put them under pressure the more likely we were to score.
“The miscommunication between Brandon and Dove gave them a goal they didn't deserve. They had two other chances and that was it. We had a number of chances to win this game.
“But having said that, we keep beating ourselves. We keep dropping points and letting ourselves down. For me this is one game where we could have got maximum points.”
Despite the setback, Zwane remained positive of catching Pirates and SuperSport.
“There's five more games to play and anything can happen. There are a lot of teams fighting relegation and those who want to be in the top eight and there are no easy games for anyone.
“We could have grabbed maximum points on this one and it's one of those. We just have to go back and prepare ourselves for the next one, which is going to be after the cup [Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Royal AM in Durban on Sunday] game.
“We won't give up now. This is football and sometimes you find yourself in this situation. We always put ourselves in this situation where we could have made it much better for ourselves.
“It's all up to us and we still have to play SuperSport. It will test our character from now .”
Chiefs meet SuperSport away in their second-last game on May 13. They also meet sixth-placed Sekhukhune United (away on April 13), 14th-positioned Chippa United (away, April 27), Swallows FC (home, May 2) and Cape Town City (home, May 20) in their remaining matches.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Chiefs held by Gallants, lose ground in the race for the Champions League
Pirates edge out struggling Chippa to keep Champions League hopes alive
Hunt unhappy with the switch away from their slaughterhouse
Hunt bemoans Supersport’s loss of home comforts
Kaizer Chiefs star ‘Mshini’ Ngcobo ruled out for rest of the season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos