“I don’t even think if there’s a good player available it should be a discussion.”
Sirino previously told Sundowns Magazine: “I have had a great time in this beautiful country. I love everything about it and if I get presented with the chance to don the national team colours I would jump at the opportunity, but the decision does not rest with me.
“There is no player born in South America who has played for Bafana Bafana and if I receive the call I would be happy to represent this beautiful nation.”
Sirino made a return from injury as a substitute against Swallows.
The 32-year-old, once a target of Egypt's Al-Ahly, has also turned out for Rampla Juniors in his home country and Union San Felipe and San Luis in Chile.
Sundowns travel to meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Not even a discussion: Mokwena says Sundowns’ Sirino could add value for Bafana
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Gaston Sirino could have a lot to offer Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says of the Uruguayan-born midfielder.
Sirino, who signed for Sundowns from Bolivia’s Club Bolivar in January 2018 and has been instrumental in the Brazilians continuing to rack up trophies, has received his South African citizenship and made his willingness for a call-up from national coach Hugo Broos public.
“If he has the things [meets the criteria] and everything is possible I think he can add value, of course,” Mokwena said after already-crowned 2022-23 DStv Premiership champions Sundowns were held to a 0-0 draw by 13th-placed Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
“But I don’t select the national team. That’s the hard part — there are so many good players in this country.
“I don’t even think if there’s a good player available it should be a discussion.”
Sirino previously told Sundowns Magazine: “I have had a great time in this beautiful country. I love everything about it and if I get presented with the chance to don the national team colours I would jump at the opportunity, but the decision does not rest with me.
“There is no player born in South America who has played for Bafana Bafana and if I receive the call I would be happy to represent this beautiful nation.”
Sirino made a return from injury as a substitute against Swallows.
The 32-year-old, once a target of Egypt's Al-Ahly, has also turned out for Rampla Juniors in his home country and Union San Felipe and San Luis in Chile.
Sundowns travel to meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘I don’t agree with that’: Mokwena says Sundowns still have their intensity
Swallows earn big point in survival battle holding champions Sundowns to draw
Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground
Banyana lose narrowly in five-goal World Cup warm-up against Serbia
‘We keep beating ourselves’: Zwane after Chiefs’ costly draw against Gallants
Hunt unhappy with the switch away from their slaughterhouse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos