After 45-goal mark more records beckon for Man City ‘monster’ Haaland

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland set another record on Tuesday by becoming the first Premier League player to score 45 times in a single season and the Norwegian will doubtless reach more milestones in his first campaign in England.

Haaland crowned a remarkable City display with the third goal in his side's 3-0 defeat of Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium.

It took him past the 44 goals that Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy and Liverpool's Mo Salah scored for their sides in 2002-03 and 2017-18 — but from only 39 games, 13 fewer than it took Van Nistelrooy and Salah.