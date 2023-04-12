Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts robots as coaches and players with ear pods

“[Hiring] Zangenberg was a long process with a lot of interviews behind the scenes, but we had to get that,” Mokwena said.

“Because since December we’ve had a gap we’ve had to fill [after the departure of Riedoh Berdien as conditioning coach]. [Physical trainer] Sibusisio Mahlangu has done very well in that space, but of course with a squad like this and a lot of travelling, we have to make sure we manage that space very well.”

Zangenberg may not be the AI of five or 10 years’ time, but in human form seems the next best thing as he arrives at Downs with a glittering CV.

He has Uefa Champions League experience, having worked as a conditioning coach at Superliga teams Lyngby (from 2007 to 2008), Nordsjaelland (2009 to 2022) and Aarhus GF from the beginning of the present season to joining Downs this month.

He was Ghana's physical trainer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has a Uefa A-Licence coaching certificate and master’s degree specialising in human physiology from the University of Copenhagen.

Sundowns have drawn 0-0 twice since officially clinching the title two weekends ago — against Cape Town City at home then Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

