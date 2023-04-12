Soccer

Sundowns held to a third successive draw by Golden Arrows in Durban

12 April 2023 - 21:56
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Ryan Moon celebrates scoring for Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium on April 12 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Substitute Sipho Mbule helped Mamelodi Sundowns come back from a goal down against Lamontville Golden Arrows and earn a third successive draw since winning the DStv Premiership.

The Brazilians were to a 1-1 stalemate at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban on Wednesday night.

Ryan Moon gave Arrows a deserved 23rd-minute lead and the home side looked on their way to securing a third win in four matches when Mbule equalised with 17 minutes left on the clock.  

Divine Lunga, loaned back to Arrows after failing to break into Sundowns' star-studded team, teed up Moon with a delightful cross to help Arrows open the scoring. Arrows took advantage of playing with an extra man and struck while Sundowns were preparing to introduce Mbule for the injured Bongani Zungu.

Downs pressed for the winner in the last 10 minutes but Arrows held on to a precious point that moved them from seventh to six spot on 33 points with four matches remaining in a topsy turvy season for the Durban club. 

Sundowns have not won again in the league since clinching a sixth successive league title with seven matches remaining two weekends ago, as they landed in KwaZulu-Natal having notched 0-0 draws against Cape Town City at home and Swallows FC away.  

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena might be a little worried about his side's sharpness going into a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash away to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. The Brazilians are hoping to win a domestic double after failing to lift the MTN8 trophy early in the season.

At Peter Mokaba Stadium, Marumo Gallants grabbed a potentially a huge three points that might help them survive relegation. Gallants came back from a goal down to beat struggling Chippa United 3-1 with Ranga Chivaviro scoring a hat-trick. 

The win moved Gallants to the 14th spot, a point above Chippa who are separated by a single point from bottom-placed Maritzburg United.   

