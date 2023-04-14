“We are left with three games in the ABC Motsepe League and we are leading with nine points, but we are not there yet. We still need to play and win those three matches because in football anything can happen. Things can change in a split second.
“The priority for us is to win the league, get to the play-offs and get promoted to the NFD, that is the goal we are targeting. As to how far we will go in the Nedbank Cup, chances are there to go and win it and we will take them.
Rammoni added they are having conversations with players not to focus too much on the Nedbank Cup.
“We have a good crop of players, it is always easy for us as coaches to make changes, rest some players and bring on others because we believe all the players we have signed this season can get the job done.
Despite gulf in resources, Dondol Stars to punch above their weight against Pirates
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
When it comes to resources, it is chalk and cheese between Orlando Pirates and Dondol Stars.
But when they meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday there will be little separating them, with the Mamelodi-based amateur side looking to claim another major scalp.
Dondol, who are on the verge of winning the ABC Motsepe League in Gauteng, have punched above their weight in the Nedbank Cup but Pirates are going to test their depth.
Dondol have stunned well-resourced SuperSport United and AmaZulu on their way to the quarterfinal stage date with Pirates who have superior resources in players, scouting and match analysis.
“We have backroom staff, though they are not getting the recognition they deserve,” said Dondol Stars co-coach Vincent Rammoni as they prepared for the clash.
“Everybody within our technical team is doing a lot of work. It is not only me and my co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse who are doing the spade work. There are other personnel behind the scenes who have put a lot of effort into the team to be where it is now.
“We may not have the luxury PSL teams have, but the little we have we try to use to the fullest potential.”
Rammoni said they won’t mind going all the way and wining the tournament, but their priority is winning the ABC Motsepe League play-offs that will come with promotion to the National First Division (NFD).
“We are left with three games in the ABC Motsepe League and we are leading with nine points, but we are not there yet. We still need to play and win those three matches because in football anything can happen. Things can change in a split second.
“The priority for us is to win the league, get to the play-offs and get promoted to the NFD, that is the goal we are targeting. As to how far we will go in the Nedbank Cup, chances are there to go and win it and we will take them.
Rammoni added they are having conversations with players not to focus too much on the Nedbank Cup.
“We have a good crop of players, it is always easy for us as coaches to make changes, rest some players and bring on others because we believe all the players we have signed this season can get the job done.
“Otherwise they will not be part of our organisation. We are not fluked by what has happened in the Nedbank Cup, we are still the same team that started the ABC Motsepe League campaign.
“We still have the same objectives and we are relentlessly working towards reaching our objective of winning the league. So, I believe with the players we have we have more chances of getting promoted.
“We must make sure our players are level-headed and keep going regardless of how tough or difficult it is.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Riveiro warns Pirates’ game against giant-killers Dondol ‘no piece of cake’
‘We want to win everything,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane
I’m paid to find solutions: Mokwena after Sundowns’ third straight draw
Sekhukhune coach Truter believes ‘professional’ Mokotjo could return to Bafana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos