‘I played with people who came to training drunk’: ex-SuperSport star Jabu Maluleke

Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Former Polowane City, Black Leopards and SuperSport United midfielder Jabulani Maluleke has expressed sadness at seeing some former professional players falling on hard times after retirement.
Maluleke, who is the Under-19 and set-piece coach at SuperSport, said it was disturbing that some of those players struggling to make ends meet earned a lot of money during their playing days.
“It is sad because the careers of some of our players were messed up by drinking and smoking,” he said.
“It is sad to see your colleagues not doing well after playing football, it breaks my heart because some of them used to earn a lot of money and were very good. It breaks my heart to see guys not doing well after football.”
“Mavotjie” talks about longevity in the game, lack of discipline by most South African players, being a coach at SuperSport United, missing out on Bafana Bafana, influence of Gavin Hunt in his career, winning the league at Superport United, enjoying football at Polokwane City, why he didn't like doing media interviews & more.
“I used to tell the guys not to come to training drunk, rather make an excuse, because some coaches don’t take it and they will chase you away.”
In the Premier Soccer League (PSL), teams still struggle with ill-disciplined players and Maluleke urged younger players to stay on the straight and narrow.
“In football you will never know when it is your last contract, so play as if it is your last contract. The opportunity you get, make use of it because anything can happen.
“You can break your leg or your contract could be terminated at any time. I was fortunate that those things never happened to me. I really took care of myself, looked after my body and you must be spot on with the off-field stuff.”
