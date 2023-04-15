Pirates scrape past heroic Dondol Stars

The only surprise in the Dondol starting line-up was that key central defender Bafana Makhanya was on the bench but in his absence the pairing of Kamogelo Sambo and Baloyi were solid.
Football neutrals wanted another giant killing act, but it was not to be.
Those who do not subscribe to black and white wanted Dondol Stars to add Orlando Pirates to that of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides it conquered — SuperSport United and AmaZulu — for the romantic story to continue.
However, the dream run of Dondol Stars in this tournament, where they captured the imagination of the country, came to an end with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss after they took Orlando Pirates all the way to a 1-1 draw after extra time here in Polokwane.
Pirates were successful with all their penalties, which were scored by Deon Hotto, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Phillip Ndlondlo, Kabelo Dlamini and Sandile Mthethwa.
Despite gulf in resources, Dondol Stars to punch above their weight against Pirates
Dondol scored through Kholofelo Monama, Francious Baloyi, Kamogelo Sambo and Thabang Mnyembane while Whitehead Nemaka's penalty was saved.
Pirates nearly stole the game deep into injury-time and again during extra-time but they were denied by acrobatic saves from the inspired Dondol goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede, who was unlucky not to be named the man-of-the-match.
Neither team are strangers to extra-time with Pirates beating Venda Football Academy 2-1 in the last 16 after regulation time while Dondol prevailed on penalties against AmaZulu.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro went with the same starting line-up that beat Chippa United 2-0 in their last match while Dondol co-coaches Khuliso Rashamuse and Vincent Rammoni went with the tried and tested.
The only surprise in the Dondol starting line-up was that key central defender Bafana Makhanya was on the bench but in his absence the pairing of Kamogelo Sambo and Baloyi were solid.
Dondol Stars showed little respect to their more illustrious opponents as they stood their ground during the early exchanges with inspirational captain Kholofelo Monana and Thabang Mnyembane looking comfortable.
Monana and Mnyembane did not allow the experienced Pirates duo of Thabang Monare and Miguel Timm to intimidate them as they directed most of the traffic for Dondol.
Both teams had scoring opportunities in the first half with Terrence Dzvukamanja, Kabelo Dlamini, Thembinkosi Lorch and Monnapule Saleng at the forefront of Pirates' attacks.
The home side's chances came from Tebogo Makungo, Katiso Seema and Tshepo Skhosana.
There was drama after 27 minutes when referee Akhona Makalima waved them to play on after Makungo appeared to have been hacked in the box by Paseka Mako.
Before the break, Rashamuse and Rammoni tinkered with the team by replacing Skhosana with Tyson Phatlane while Riveiro introduced Kermit Erasmus for Dzvukamanja at the start of the second half.
Erasmus made an immediate impact as he provided an assist for Pirates’ opening goal that was put away by Lorch with a thunderous left-footed shot.
There was more drama in the build-up to the goal as Erasmus looked to have received the ball from an offside position but the move was missed by the far side assistant Xolani Boneni and Makalima.
Pirates' lead was short-lived as Dondol equalised with a close-range header by Makungo who outjumped Pirates defenders inside the box to perfectly connect with a corner kick from Seema.
Pirates twice came close to increasing their lead in the closing stages of regulation when Nkosinathi Sibisi’s effort came off the woodwork and Lorch missed two good chances after that.
