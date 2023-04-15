Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has challenged the crop of emerging players at the club to take full advantage of training with seasoned campaigners like Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango.
Mokwena showed trust in Cassius Mailula, 21, who has been outstanding with 14 goals from 25 matches in all competitions and also gave limited opportunities to Siyabonga Mabena, 16, Thando Buthelezi, 20, and Jerome Karelse, 21.
“I try so much to guard my words and don’t misinterpret me. What I am saying is that the privilege of training with Themba Zwane, Marcelo Allende and doing extra training with Denis Onyango and Ronwen Williams is something that as a 16, 17 or 18-year-old teenager I would do anything for that.
“They will grow, they will get to that space and we will coach and help them to become better and better,” said Mokwena on his starlets.
Sundowns coach Mokwena urges young players to learn from the likes of Zwane and Onyango
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Mailula, who is seemingly on a meteoric rise to stardom, has not scored a goal in five matches across all competitions but Mokwena said there is nothing to be overly concerned about.
“Funny, and you will think I am joking, I was talking to him and showing him the clips of his previous performances and he said to me I need to walk barefooted. He said I need to walk barefooted and that’s what he said.”
Mokwena has in the past urged Mailula to use the unusual trick of walking barefoot as it helps with grounding and dealing with pressure.
“With the young ones you have to accept, unfortunately you are paying school fees. They can only learn by making mistakes and they will get better. If you look at Sphelele Mkhulise, he had to go to Black Leopards to get game time and learn.
“Let’s look at Percy (Tau), he had to go out on loan to get his minutes and learn. They are very fortunate and privileged and they should never forget this. They are actually learning from some of the best already."
Mailula is expected to play a role when Sundowns take on Stellenbosch in their Nedank Cup quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
“They are a well-coached side, coach Steve Barker is doing good work and their log position doesn’t reflect the quality and their performances but that’s football for you,” said Mokwena about Stellenbosch.
“They are a very good side with some good players like Olwethu Makhanya at centreback, Fawaaz Basadien has been very good and extremely consistent and Deano van Rooyen is injured.
“Vusi Sibiya is good, strong and very experienced, he has played for some PSL and NFD sides. He is aggressive with the duels, they have a strong midfield and Ibraheem Jabaar has got incredible capacity to cover ground.
“Jabbar has a good left foot with diagonal balls to find isolations on the side, especially with the speed of Devon Titus, and upfront they have Iqraam Rayners who came back from SuperSport United and his movement is tricky.
“His movement is influenced by a little bit of link-up between him and Andre de Jong, who is good with ball to feet, and Junior Mendieta is very important for them in between the lines and behind the defensive line.”
