‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official

16 April 2023 - 09:59
Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on April 15 2023.
Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on April 15 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

A livid Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse has branded the behaviour of an unidentified Orlando Pirates official who allegedly tampered with the water bottle of their goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede as “disgusting”.

In the second half, with the score at 1-1 in an exciting Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane that ended with that scoreline and was settled on penalties with Pirates winning 5-4, the Bucs official was seen behind Dondol's goalposts. He appeared to be tampering with Gumede's water bottle.

A fracas ensued between Pirates and Dondol officials when the Bucs official made his way back into the tunnel, forcing referee Akhona Makalima to temporarily stop the match and intervene.

Rashamuse explained the altercation, saying Dondol officials were angry about the incident because Gumede is asthmatic and relies on water when he doesn't have his asthma pump.

"'Spha' [Gumede] had water there at the goalposts and it was just pure water. So the cadre there from Orlando Pirates, I don't know his name, went there and took that water bottle,” Rashamuse said.

“We had a situation where the game is on and Spha is focusing on the guy and that was very disgusting. You don't do that because this is a game of tempers and emotions.

“You end up losing tempers and respect. Spha is asthmatic and if he doesn't have the pump he needs water, that's why I was very angry with what happened there.”

Thembinkosi Lorch put Pirates ahead in the 55th minute. But Dondol, who shocked SuperSport United and AmaZulu in the previous rounds, hit straight back through Tebogo Makungo's equaliser two minutes later.

