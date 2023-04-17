“An example is Lesedi Kapinga of Mamelodi Sundowns — he is a Dondol Stars product. Senzo Nkwanyana of Sekhukhune United, I think he is on loan at the moment [the midfielder transferred to All Stars FC], is also a product of Dondol and there are a few other players too.
Dondol know they may have squad raided after cup run ended by Pirates
Dondol Stars are about to become victims of their own success after their excellent run in the Nedbank Cup, where they knocked out SuperSport United and AmaZulu and lost to Orlando Pirates on penalties in Saturday's quarterfinal.
Many of ABC Motsepe League (third tier) team Dondol's players have caught the attention of bigger clubs in their heroic cup run.
Co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse was asked about the possibility of losing players like captain Kholofelo Monama, goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede, Kamogelo Sambo Francious Baloyi and Tebogo Makungo.
“At Dondol Stars we advocate for player development and we won't stand in the way of players who have opportunities elsewhere,” he said.
‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official
As they departed the Nedbank Cup, Rashamuse said Dondol's focus will be firmly on winning the Gauteng stream of the Motsepe League, where they are leading the log with three matches remaining. Regional winners go into the national playoff for promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Challenge.
“I am very worried and I am praying we don't end up like Summerfields — they had a good run in the Nedbank Cup last season and when it came to the playoffs they were bad.
“We will keep on grinding, we will motivate our boys and we will do everything possible.
“It is going to be very difficult, looking at the three games we have left against JBM, African All Stars and Highlands Park. We have to win at least one or two games to stand a chance of winning the [Gauteng] Motsepe League.”
