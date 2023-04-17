More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as court removes president

Five-time African champions Zamalek suffered another blow in a chaotic season as a court in Egypt ordered the removal of club president Mortada Mansour, days after the team appointed Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

A local administrative court in Cairo ordered on Sunday to exclude Mansour from his post, as he has just served a one-month prison sentence over a defamation case against Al-Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib. Mansour, 70, can appeal the ruling.

Mansour told his YouTube channel, which has more than half a million followers: “I will not talk about the ruling now because judgment is the title of truth.”

“No hair in my head shook for a simple reason: I came to serve the public, and the[(club’s] general assembly brought me here, and no-one can remove me except the general assembly.”