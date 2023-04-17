Zwane explains why Chiefs were excited to draw Pirates in cup semis

“It’s not only about Chiefs but SA football, because Pirates are doing well and we are also finding our way up, and I think it’s going to be very good to watch.”
Many Bucs fans on social media urged their team to take Chiefs’ reaction as motivation for the semifinal at FNB Stadium on the weekend of May 6 and 7.
Stellenbosch FC, who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns in their quarterfinal on Saturday, were drawn to host Sekhukhune United in the other semifinal. Sekhukhune beat Chippa United in their quarter on Sunday.
Chiefs fought back from a goal down against Royal, who opened the scoring through first-half substitute Samuel Manganyi in the 27th minute. Thabo Matlaba’s own goal in the 36th levelled matters.
Yusuf Maart scored Chiefs’ winner from the spot in the 102nd minute.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained his team’s excitement at being drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, a reaction many saw as tempting fate.
Chiefs needed an own goal and a penalty to edge Royal AM 2-1 in extra time of Sunday night’s quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium, after which the semifinal draw was held. Pirates beat third-tier Dondol Stars on penalties on Saturday.
In consistency of results both Soweto giants have improved in the second half of the season and besides being in a cup semifinal, both are pushing for second place in the DStv Premiership.
Zwane was asked about the excitement shown by Chiefs officials when Pirates’ name was drawn, and whether the club’s thinking is that, having beaten Bucs five times in a row in official matches (all in the league), Amakhosi feel they have the measure of their arch-rivals.
“It’s not going to be like that, as easy as everyone might think, because cup games are totally different to league matches,” Chiefs’ coach said.
“But we treat every game with respect. This one is not like any other game — there is a lot at stake, when you meet Pirates you are expected to be on top of them and make sure you win the game.
“I think the excitement comes from knowing we’re playing Pirates, who are also doing well, and knowing it will be good for South African football.
