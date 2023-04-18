Mane-Sane row, dressing room unrest may galvanise Bayern: Guardiola
The row between Bayern Munich teammates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane could actually make the German side more dangerous in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said.
Senegal international Mane was fined and missed Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hoffenheim after hitting Sane after last week's 3-0 loss at City in the first leg.
Asked if the situation could provide a rallying point for Bayern, Guardiola, who managed Bayern from 2013-16, said: “Absolutely.
“Sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together. It is not a weak point for them, it's a strong point.
“I can imagine the situation against City. The best performance for Bayern Munich will be on Wednesday night.”
While City take a three-goal advantage into the second leg Guardiola said it would be dangerous to sit back.
“We have to see if we can play as we have done at home and show great courage to impose our game,” Guardiola said.
“We are able to do many, many good things and they are able to do it [too]. I want a team that is there to win the game.
“I know what it's like against Bayern. If you are a bit passive, you will suffer.”
The second leg at Munich's Allianz Arena kicks off at 9pm SA time.