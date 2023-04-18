Mane-Sane row, dressing room unrest may galvanise Bayern: Guardiola

“Sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together. It is not a weak point for them, it's a strong point.

“I can imagine the situation against City. The best performance for Bayern Munich will be on Wednesday night.”

While City take a three-goal advantage into the second leg Guardiola said it would be dangerous to sit back.

“We have to see if we can play as we have done at home and show great courage to impose our game,” Guardiola said.

“We are able to do many, many good things and they are able to do it [too]. I want a team that is there to win the game.

“I know what it's like against Bayern. If you are a bit passive, you will suffer.”

The second leg at Munich's Allianz Arena kicks off at 9pm SA time.