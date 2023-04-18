Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said Downs' run of poor results, and especially their Nedbank setback against Stellies, needs to jolt his team back to peak performance for the huge tie in the competition the Pretoria club covets the most.
Sundowns need to turn form around soon with huge Belouizdad tie looming
Mamelodi Sundowns approach the Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash against Algerian side CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory.
The Brazilians, who won the DStv Premiership title with seven matches to spare three weekends ago, travel to Algiers having significantly dropped in form since, going four games without a win.
Downs have won once in six league and cup games. After three successive league draws since winning the championship, their 25-match unbeaten streak in all competitions ended with Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC that saw the Brazilians dumped out of the Nedbank Cup in the quarterfinals.
That quarterfinal will be followed by another of far greater significance and Sundowns need to get back to winning ways — or at least get an away draw — in the first leg against CR Belouizdad in a packed and hostile 40,000-seat Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on Saturday.
Our opponents play a game a week, Mokwena laments after Sundowns’ cup shock
“They know that and I have to say it even more now — that it doesn't feel so good but we have to move on. The person who has to take the responsibility is me.”
Sundowns went 17 league games with 16 of those victories and just one draw before they fell off the wagon with their past three successive stalemates.
In that form, despite the lack of Champions League experience Mokwena has cautioned about in his squad, the Brazilians looked a good bet to reach this year's semifinals or even further.
The away leg against Belouizdad will be a true test of their ability to regain their earlier confidence.
