Lampard finds crumbs of comfort despite Chelsea's European exit

But he says the rebuilding job must start in the time he remains at the helm.

“We have to take each step. Day off tomorrow, back into work Thursday and working towards Brentford,” he said.

“This club is going to be back. I think the fans appreciated the performance today and we have to latch onto that and go again next year.

“Manchester United have spent time out [of the Champions League], Arsenal have spent time out. It's impossible to try to predict it. We can set the building blocks now of where we want to get to.”

Also on Tuesday night AC Milan reached the semis for the first time since they won the trophy 16 years ago thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud at Napoli that secured a 1-1 draw and 2-1 aggregate win despite a barrage of pressure.

Napoli battled until the end but could not break down the resilient Milan defence until striker Victor Osimhen equalised three minutes into stoppage time with a bullet header but it was too late as the referee ended the match seconds later.

Seven-time European champions Milan will now face either Inter Milan or Benfica, who meet on Wednesday at the San Siro with the Italian side leading 2-0 from the first leg. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said he would welcome a semifinal against their city rivals.

“It would look like that, as Inter won the first leg so well. These will be another two difficult, exciting and wonderful clashes in the Champions League. We’ve done a great deal and don’t want to stop now,” he told Mediaset.