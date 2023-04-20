Soccer

Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death — reports

20 April 2023 - 06:48 By Reuters
Argentina legend Diego Maradona died at 60 after suffering a heart attack on November 25 2020.
Image: Amin Mohammad Jamali / Gallo Images

Eight healthcare workers will go on trial over the death of Diego Maradona after being charged with “homicide by negligence”, Argentine media reported on Wednesday.

The footballing great, who led Argentina to a second World Cup title in 1986, died aged 60 in November 2020 from heart failure after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.

A court in San Isidro, a town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, rejected defence appeals for a lesser charge and upheld a year-old indictment by prosecutors for “reckless and inefficient work” in the treatment of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player, TV channel TN reported.

The process is unlikely to start until next year and the defendants could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years, the reports said.

