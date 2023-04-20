Safa technical director Walter Steenbok said the DDC is not fit for purpose in its current form.
Safa wants PSL to lower age limit for Diski Challenge league
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The South African Football Association (Safa) may be headed for a showdown with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as it wants to have discussions over the format and age limit of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
Safa are of the opinion that the age limit for the DDC — officially the reserve league for DStv Premiership teams, but which has an under-23 age limit — should be reduced to at least an U-18 restriction to focus on producing younger players.
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the league has already changed from its initial incarnation as a reserve league and the association and PSL need to hold discussions to determine the right age category.
“This is a discussion we must bring forward, but it has regulatory issues,” Motlanthe said.
‘When are you going to say, PSL, wake up because you are killing us?’: Safa TD Steenbok
“When the DDC was introduced, as the association we said to the PSL that now you are getting into development jurisdiction. Safa is responsible for development and not you as the league.
“And they said it was going to be a reserve league for players who are coming back from injury.
“Over the years it has changed the pattern and it is now called a developmental league — we need to have that discussion to say if it is a developmental league, let’s have the right age category.
“The way it is now you are getting nothing — teams, towards the finalisation of that league, take their [more] senior [U-23] players to go and compete there.
“You don’t even know if it is a developmental or a reserve league — that’s a discussion that we need to have with the league.”
Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty
