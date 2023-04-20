Sekhukhune midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has not given up on Bafana

“I don’t close any chapters on myself. I will always gamble on myself, and I’d take it the hard way if I had to because I love and I am passionate about what I do,” he said as Sekhukhune prepared to host Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Mokotjo said his return to South African football, which he left as a junior and where he is playing senior top-flight football for the first time, has gone well.
Mokotjo, who last appeared for the national team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in 2020 against São Tomé and Príncipe, is reviving his career at Sekhukhune United.
The 32-year-old Mokotjo has returned to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after 14 years overseas, where he played for Feyenoord, Excelsior and PEC Zwolle in Holland, Brentford in England and FC Cincinnati in the US.
Since his return, he has made eight appearances for Sekhukhune in all competitions and been getting back to full fitness.
“It’s been good, it’s been refreshing, and having spent so much time away it feels like another country with another football style. The football style is something I am familiar with but haven’t experienced that much.
“I think I have made good progress up to now. I came back in good shape, and I can only be proud of myself for that and continue to maintain professionalism.
“It is just the match fitness that was lacking, but otherwise I was in good shape. I recently managed to bag a few 90 minutes and that’s a huge plus for me.”
Mokotjo said it was not easy to reach an acceptable match fitness level, having been out of action for some time.
Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty
“It was hard to get to the level of playing 90 minutes. In the PSL you never really know what to expect, and I don’t know many of my opponents.
“That made it tricky, I gambled at times but I kept to the brand of football I know, which is effectiveness.
“I tried to build from one training session to another, from one game to another, from one moment to another and stay in gear at all times. I have to spend a bit more time doing analysis with our analysts and the technical staff and players.
“I am in a good environment where everyone is open and willing to share, whether they are playing or not. I think the club has good potential, and we will get bigger and better.”
TimesLIVE
