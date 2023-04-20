Sundowns fully focused on crucial victory over dangerous Belouizdad

Mokwena said Downs' advantage is they have been travelling on the continent for many years.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has urged his players to guard against the emotions of playing a crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash against CR Belouizdad at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.
The Brazilians take on the dangerous Belouizdad on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong as they continue with their mission of recapturing the trophy.
Mokwena said his players need to “play the match and not the occasion” of turning out at a venue named after South Africa's iconic former president, and focus on getting the away win to earn a significant advantage in the two-legged tie.
“It is an incredible honour, a privilege to be able to put our foot in a stadium that is named after probably one of the greatest South African human beings,” Mokwena said.
“Even though his [Mandela's] humility would never have allowed us to say that but he made an incredible contribution to who and what we are as South Africa.
“This is an opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation or maybe there will be the emotional connotation that is attached to playing at a stadium named after him.
“But like we always say, let’s play the match and not the occasion and part of the occasion is the name of the stadium. The biggest focus for us is to play the match and do whatever we can to pull off a victory.”
It has been a busy few days for Sundowns as, after losing 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal to Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, the Brazilians travelled to Algeria via Egypt from Monday and arrived on Tuesday.
“It was a difficult time because we haven’t had enough time to recoup, so immediately after our previous game against Stellenbosch on Saturday we had to travel back to Johannesburg.
“The following day we were packed and ready to travel to Cairo and link to Algiers, and that took almost 15 hours of travelling. But this is the space you find yourself in in the Champions League.”
Our opponents play a game a week, Mokwena laments after Sundowns’ cup shock
