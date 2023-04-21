With three rounds of matches to go in the campaign that looks to be headed to the wire, Polokwane City remains in the running for a top spot finish that comes with automatic promotion to the PSL despite the draw.
For JDR Stars they have an outside chance of finishing third and qualifying for the relegation and promotion play-offs at the end of the season.
In the third and final match on Friday, La Masia narrowly beat Pretoria Callies 2-1 to move away from the relegation zone.
Weekend Fixtures
Saturday: All Stars v Baroka; Hungry Lions v Black Leopards; Casric Stars v University of Pretoria (Tuks)
Sunday: TTM v Magesi; Uthongathi v Venda Football Academy (VFA)
All at 3pm .
CT Spurs boost PSL promotion hopes with win over Platinum Stars while Polokwane City falters
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Cape Town Spurs have opened a two-point lead at the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after beating Platinum Stars 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Spurs secured this crucial victory, that has returned them to the top of the MFC standings, through second-half goals by substitutes Therlo Moosa and Asanele Velebayi.
Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett will be looking to end what has been a consistent season with straight wins over Venda Football Academy (VFA), La Masia and University of Pretoria (Tuks) in their remaining matches.
Elsewhere on Friday, Polokwane City’s promotion chances suffered a minor blow when they were held to a 2-2 draw by JDR Stars at Giant Stadium, dropping to second spot.
