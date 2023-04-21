Soccer

‘I had to hit the ground running’ — Vilakazi on how he adapted at Sekhukhune

21 April 2023 - 11:00
Sekhukhune United midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.
Sekhukhune United midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Sibusiso Vilakazi had to hit the ground running when he joined Sekhukhune United from TS Galaxy last month. 

He left TS Galaxy in a huff after a disagreement with coach Sead Ramović, but has found a new home at Sekhukhune where he is hoping to help them finish the season in a respectable position. 

Since the former Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder arrived at Sekhukhune, he has featured in three league and one Nedbank Cup match and they are yet to taste defeat. 

“Things have happened quickly with games coming in thick and fast and I had to hit the ground running because there is no time to adapt at this level. I had expectations and my priority was to come here and help the team the best way I could. 

“I have chipped in with one goal so far in the games I have played and some solid shifts,” said Vilakazi this week as they prepared to host Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.  

Asked why he chose Sekhukhune, Vilakazi said he was impressed with the set-up after he trained with them. 

“Sekhukhune was the team that came for me, this was an opportunity and the set-up was important given my experience with my previous team. I trained with the team to see what I was dealing with before signing.” 

Vilakazi is among the leadership group and is relishing the role of imparting knowledge to the youth. 

“It is always a good opportunity to see the young ones coming through. I try to engage with them and give them the information and direction of where they can improve and become better. 

“It is exciting to be able to give the experience and see the players trying to implement what you have given them. But most importantly, they will help the team go forward. We have young players who are willing to do better and they are thriving.” 

Sekhukhune are in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup against Stellenbosch next month and Vilakazi said he will use his experience to help the team to go all the way. 

“I don’t have to but I can share with them the journey that I have been on regarding cup finals. There was one time where I engaged with them.” 

PSL to boycott Safa congress, seeks urgent audience with Kodwa, Motsepe

Simmering tensions between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (Safa) have boiled over again.
Sport
17 hours ago

Safa wants PSL to lower age limit for Diski Challenge league

The South African Football Association (Safa) may be headed for a showdown with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as it wants to have discussions over ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sekhukhune midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has not given up on Bafana

Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has not closed the chapter on Bafana Bafana.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty Soccer
  2. Emile Baron ‘not an isolated case’ and these need solutions: Safa CEO Motlanthe Soccer
  3. PSL to boycott Safa congress, seeks urgent audience with Kodwa, Motsepe Soccer
  4. ‘When are you going to say, PSL, wake up because you are killing us?’: Safa TD ... Soccer
  5. Zwane explains why Chiefs were excited to draw Pirates in cup semis Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras