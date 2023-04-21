“I have chipped in with one goal so far in the games I have played and some solid shifts,” said Vilakazi this week as they prepared to host Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
‘I had to hit the ground running’ — Vilakazi on how he adapted at Sekhukhune
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Sibusiso Vilakazi had to hit the ground running when he joined Sekhukhune United from TS Galaxy last month.
He left TS Galaxy in a huff after a disagreement with coach Sead Ramović, but has found a new home at Sekhukhune where he is hoping to help them finish the season in a respectable position.
Since the former Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder arrived at Sekhukhune, he has featured in three league and one Nedbank Cup match and they are yet to taste defeat.
“Things have happened quickly with games coming in thick and fast and I had to hit the ground running because there is no time to adapt at this level. I had expectations and my priority was to come here and help the team the best way I could.
“I have chipped in with one goal so far in the games I have played and some solid shifts,” said Vilakazi this week as they prepared to host Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Asked why he chose Sekhukhune, Vilakazi said he was impressed with the set-up after he trained with them.
“Sekhukhune was the team that came for me, this was an opportunity and the set-up was important given my experience with my previous team. I trained with the team to see what I was dealing with before signing.”
Vilakazi is among the leadership group and is relishing the role of imparting knowledge to the youth.
“It is always a good opportunity to see the young ones coming through. I try to engage with them and give them the information and direction of where they can improve and become better.
“It is exciting to be able to give the experience and see the players trying to implement what you have given them. But most importantly, they will help the team go forward. We have young players who are willing to do better and they are thriving.”
Sekhukhune are in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup against Stellenbosch next month and Vilakazi said he will use his experience to help the team to go all the way.
“I don’t have to but I can share with them the journey that I have been on regarding cup finals. There was one time where I engaged with them.”
