Soccer

Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

21 April 2023 - 06:47 By Reuters
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reacts after Sevilla's third goal during their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second match at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 20, 2023 in Seville, Spain.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reacts after Sevilla's third goal during their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second match at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 20, 2023 in Seville, Spain.
Image: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and the manner of their Europa League quarter-final exit was "unacceptable" after the Premier League side lost 3-0 at Sevilla on Thursday.

Youssef En Nesyri scored twice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla, 13th in LaLiga, cast aside their domestic struggles to go through 5-2 on aggregate.

United put in a listless and error-strewn performance, with goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Harry Maguire culpable for a couple of Sevilla's goals.

Asked if Sevilla displayed more fight than his side, Ten Hag told reporters: "I have to acknowledge, it's the truth. It's hard, it's tough, but it's the truth."

The Dutch manager said United had to show more desire and more composure on the ball.

"When you get a setback, you have to deal with it, and carry on ... It's not about playing skills, it's about character. So be composed and have desire and passion," he added.

"They had more willingness to win ... . I think that's unacceptable."

United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday before a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty Soccer
  2. Emile Baron ‘not an isolated case’ and these need solutions: Safa CEO Motlanthe Soccer
  3. PSL to boycott Safa congress, seeks urgent audience with Kodwa, Motsepe Soccer
  4. ‘When are you going to say, PSL, wake up because you are killing us?’: Safa TD ... Soccer
  5. Zwane explains why Chiefs were excited to draw Pirates in cup semis Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras