Genino Palace's stoppage header helped Maritzburg United earn what could be a valuable point in their battle to survive relegation.
The goal helped Maritzburg play to a 1-1 draw against fellow KwaZulu-Natal strugglers Richards Bay in a DStv Premiership match played at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.
Sanele Barns' lone first-half strike had looked enough to dim hopes of bottom-placed Maritzburg surviving relegation before Palace came up with an equaliser in referee's optional time.
The draw, in what was a highly contested KwaZulu-Natal derby, keeps Bay in the eighth spot in the Premiership with 32 points, still maybe short of confirming the rookies' survival in the Premiership.
Maritzburg held to a 1-1 stalemate in relegation scrap against Richards Bay
Image: Darren Stewart
‘I had to hit the ground running’ — Vilakazi on how he adapted at Sekhukhune
Martizburg now has four matches to find points to beat the axe and their coach Fadlu Davids is confident they'll a win their next league match at home against struggling Swallows FC on Thursday.
Maritzburg started this match looking to win for the first time in eight attempts in the league and the stalemate leaves them one point behind Chippa United, the team in 15th spot after also playing 26 matches.
