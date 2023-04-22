“There are a lot of differences in relation to the previous fixture and one of the biggest differences is that we didn’t play in Algeria but in Tanzania. Though there is a little bit of similarities, there is a big evolution in the team in terms of style of play and tactics.
“There are a couple of players that remain the same but there has also been a couple of changes and we have to understand that. We are under no illusions and we know how difficult it is going to be.
“Number one, to play against North African sides has always been very difficult for us. We know that we lost the previous encounter in Pretoria against them and we are under no illusions of how difficult this is going to be.
“But, we are a very good team with very good players who are honest and always give their best and this is why I have good feelings towards my team.
“This is because they are honest, and they always give their best and that is the minimum expectation for us tomorrow (Saturday). We know that we have to play very well to give ourselves a chance to win the match.”
Sundowns coach Mokwena expecting tough battle against CR Belouizdad in Algiers
Image: Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they are under no illusions about the enormity of the challenge against on-form CR Belouizdad at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday night.
The Brazilians take on the Algerian side in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal clash looking to snap a four-match run without a win in all competitions.
In the four matches, Sundowns drew with Cape Town City, Swallows and Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership and were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch last weekend.
“It is a good team and you can see with domestic form, unless a big miracle happens, it is a team that is going for their fourth title in a row,” Mokwena said about CR Belouizdad who are enjoying a five-point lead over second placed Constantine in the Ligue 1.
“It is a team that has good competitive experience, not just in the Champions League but also for the Algerian national team. You have players that have also played games for the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
“Their goalkeeper is experienced and they have experienced centre backs. These are players with good physicality and good experience at a high level of competitiveness.
“We know that we have to do a very good job because on the other side of the pitch they have players who are aggressive and creative. On both sides of the box we have to be very good and stable.”
It’s almost two years since they met and Mokwena said there are a number of differences since then.
