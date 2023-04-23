Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Man City clear FA Cup semifinal hurdle

Soccer

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates with his hat-trick match ball after the match after the FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was “happy and really satisfied” after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to snap their losing streak in FA Cup semifinals.

Guardiola made six changes from the team that drew at Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday, with a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick securing City a 3-0 win and spot in the final. They will face either Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion, who meet on Sunday.

“It's the fourth time in a row we are here, and the last three against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool we could not do it,” Guardiola said after the win.

“Today we performed. This game is coming on the back of Bayern, and we talked about how we have to try again and perform well. And they did really well with all the guys, the ones who came from the bench — everyone was perfect.

“I'm happy and really satisfied for all the club to be in the FA Cup final after many years.”

Guardiola highlighted the contribution of goalscorer Mahrez, who did not feature in either of City's Champions League quarterfinal games against Bayern.

“He's grumpy always with me when he doesn't play,” Guardiola said.

“He makes me notice he's grumpy all the time. Today, no. He's an exceptional player and his play was exceptional. A biggest-stage player who has the mentality to score goals.”

City, who are second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal but with two games in hand, and have also reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

If they win all three competitions, they will match local rivals United's treble-winning season in 1999.

Asked if United fans had reason to fear City matching their achievement, Guardiola joked: “They don't have to be scared, we are neighbours, neighbours are always nice to each other.

“I said yesterday we are far away from the treble and this discussion is OK for a funny moment.”

City host Arsenal next in a top-of-the-table league clash on Wednesday where they can seize control of the title.

