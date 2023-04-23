Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Man City clear FA Cup semifinal hurdle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was “happy and really satisfied” after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to snap their losing streak in FA Cup semifinals.

Guardiola made six changes from the team that drew at Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday, with a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick securing City a 3-0 win and spot in the final. They will face either Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion, who meet on Sunday.

“It's the fourth time in a row we are here, and the last three against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool we could not do it,” Guardiola said after the win.

“Today we performed. This game is coming on the back of Bayern, and we talked about how we have to try again and perform well. And they did really well with all the guys, the ones who came from the bench — everyone was perfect.